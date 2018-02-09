Aftershocks hinder rescue efforts after major earthquake in Taiwan, 12 found deadAssociated Press, Star.com - Friday, February 9th, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Rescue efforts have been seriously hampered by continued aftershocks following a deadly quake in Taiwan.
Hualien a Taiwanese tourist city had been hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake just before midnight on Tuesday that injured 270 people. People are still reported missing after 4 buildings had collapsed, authorities say. Rescue efforts have been particularly focused on a hard hit 12-storey building that housed apartments and a small hotel. The building has been propped up by thick steel girders in a way that has to be seen to be believed.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.