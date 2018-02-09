Rescue efforts have been seriously hampered by continued aftershocks following a deadly quake in Taiwan.

Hualien a Taiwanese tourist city had been hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake just before midnight on Tuesday that injured 270 people. People are still reported missing after 4 buildings had collapsed, authorities say. Rescue efforts have been particularly focused on a hard hit 12-storey building that housed apartments and a small hotel. The building has been propped up by thick steel girders in a way that has to be seen to be believed.

