Another accident in Portsmouth in less than 24 hoursDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at 3:08 PM
A major accident has occurred once again at One Mile in Portsmouth. The vehicle appears to be a rental. No fatalities have been reported. An accident was reported yesterday in the same area and a fatal accident occurred in Marigot.
