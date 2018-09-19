Baby reportedly dies in Kingshill fireDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 9:58 AM
A toddler reportedly died in a fire which occurred in Kingshill on Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
There has been no official confirmation from the authorities on the incident.
MP for Roseau South Constituency, which includes Kingshill, Joshua Francis expressed sorrow at the passing of the infant.
“It’s a very sad situation,” he said.
He stated that according to information he received the child is one year and six months old.
More information on this incident will be published as soon as it becomes available.
