The community of Bath Estate and surroundings came together last night to hold a candle light vigil in the memory of 10 year-old Natalia Matthew who lost her life after a vehicular collision last week [June 6].

Matthew, who was a student of the Roseau Primary School was crossing the Bath Estate main road at about 5:45PM when she was hit by pick-up truck.

“It was a sad moment for us and the community of Bath Estate, but when I look at the turnout and how the community came together it was really amazing,” one resident of Bath Estate who chose to remain anonymous told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview.

“Right now we are standing together to support each other and the family of Natalia,” the resident added.

She described Natalia as a very loving child “who will be missed by many of us.”

“Right now we need to continue to stand with each other and to pray for the family for strength, because only God knows,” the resident stated.

According to initial reports the pick-up truck was driven by Giovanni Vaughn Garraway 21, of Cochrane and was travelling in a west to east direction on the Bath Estate main road when he overtook a moving vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The reports further stated that at that same time, Matthew was crossing the road ahead in a north to south direction in front of a vehicle parked on the left side of the main road.

Matthew sustained bodily injuries from the collision.

She was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where she succumbed to her injuries.