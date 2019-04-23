Body found off north east coast of Dominica

Dominica News Online (DNO) has received information that a body has been fished out of the sea off the north east coast of Dominica.
We are currently seeking an official report from the police and will provide more information as it becomes available.
With radar technology and working closely with Martinique/ Guada its very very easy to shutdown human trafficking in the northern and southern channels. Two coast guard vessels stationed in these channels 24/7 to monitor, apprehend and perform search and rescue is as easy as 1 2 3 if we have the right size vessels. We need 4 vessels of similar size to the Melville (now decommissioned) that can accommodate the men (eat, sleep, sheet etc) and armed to the teeth just like the US does.
Once the criminal boats are spotted, we engage and apprehend. If they go past and enter French waters the French will get them. Instead of having compassion towards our Haitian brothers we are facilitating their death while government stand by and watch…any idea why? Ask the northern parlreps of the Skerrit Labor Party (SLP)
A Haitian, a Haitian a Haitian. Last week we had a very close call at the Douglas/ Charles airport, when a plane from Santa Domingo crash landed here with 29 Haitians on board, as part of an ongoing human trafficking between Dominica and someone or company in Haiti. We know Saturday night a small boat from the Northeast left with a number of Haitians on board experienced some difficultly on sea and the boat did not make it to it’s final destination of Guadeloupe or Martinique. We understood that the captain was found alive but no word on passengers, except that the Skerrit propaganda machine aka police said one juvenile from that boat is missing but nothing about the many Haitians that left on that same boat. But the truth is, we can run as much as we want but we can’t hide. We can do what we want in the dark but our sin will find us out and will be revealed in broad daylight.
The sad thing about human trafficking that we have taking place here is, we have record of those Haitians that arrive here but we don’t know how many of them escaped through backdoor to Guadeloupe or Martinique and, very sadly we don’t know how many of them died at sea. Who knows, some dying and their families never get to know that so they could at least give them a wake. That cannot be good for Dominica no matter what Mills or anyone would try to say.
It looks like the body of a Haitian. We might run into a lot of difficulty identifying this body because there might be so many Haitians buried at, trying to make it to Guada or Martinique.