Body found on beach in La PlaineDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 9:55 AM
The body of a man was found on a beach in La Plaine on Thursday morning, DNO has been informed.
According to the reports, the hand of the man was bound and his mouth covered with duct tape.
DNO understands that the police is treating the incident as a homicide.
The police have not released a statement on the matter.
I don´t think that crime grows, we just have more information about crimes.
Who is that man? Was it drug related? Or was it someone who did not like to pay his debts?
I wonder what part did this poor soul play in reporting the piggery contamination incident a couple months ago? A few well connected people were very upset because of the negative light that shone brightly upon them back then. Hey I am not making any accusations or alleging anything sinister but just asking because Dominica has become a very very dangerous place for the very few dissenting voices who seem to care deeply about Ma Dominique. Investigators please leave no stones unturned because we are watching.
Always Assertive!
May your soul rest in peace………. to Dominican Passports we are living in the end of time and some ppl are too blinded to see that…. Dominica including the world is not going to get better. Things are going to get worst and the only thing we can do is to prepare our self for the soon coming of Jesus Christ the Messiah…. For it is written in Mathew 28:6- You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.
WHERE IS DOMINICA PASSPORTS COMING IN THEIR ?? OMG. Even in death they have POLITICS:
Sad! I pray for my country and fellowmen may we all examine our lives and remember we were created by God.
I hope laplaine people don’t blame the government and tell the truth why it happened. Time to disclose the truth!
What is the truth? I want to know.
Jay prospe you seem to know he truth. if YOU KNOW SOMETHING , say SOMTHING!l
the police has to question those who bite him a few months ago
I just heard from La Plaine about this tragic situation. The guy who was killed was a childhood friend. As boys we spent time bathing on that very same beach during Easter Mondays, Boxing Days and other times when the villagers would converge on the beach.
I hope this is an isolated incidence for the place where I grew up and have fiond nostagic memories of .
Thanks
Emanuel Finn
Washington DC
Lucifer is in control now
The world is a beautiful place nobody wants to leave it. There are rules and guidelines to follow in LEVITICUS WHILST you are there and if you don’t obey you pay the world before you leave
What? Huh? You that kill him man? The police should maybe find the PC from which this comment came…hmmmmm
Dominican Passport. We are referring to a man’s life. the WORLD WANTED A Criminal they asked us if he showed up in our country do everything possible to keep him there. we did what we had to do to keep him there and we then handed him over to the proper authority. He is now in jail
Something gone wrong on Dominica past time…scandals, demonstration, violence, robbers…whats happen with you?
Dominica the land of criminals, from the Heads of authority, to your average person on the street.
One thing allu love the PM eh. Everything that happen blame him!
No I’ll blame the people who are not in control, for what’s going on.
Signs of the terrible times, oh signs of the times in this land! What a terrible way to go….may his soul rest in eternal peace while the perpetrators are hunted and finally brought to justice. Condolences to his family, friends and the entire community of Laplaine.
Assertive and resolute!