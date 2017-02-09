Body found on beach in La PlaineDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 9:55 AM
The body of a man was found on a beach in La Plaine on Thursday morning, DNO has been informed.
According to the reports, the hand of the man was bound and his mouth covered with duct tape
DNO is seeking confirmation and more information from the police on this matter.
3 Comments
Something gone wrong on Dominica past time…scandals, demonstration, violence, robbers…whats happen with you?
Dominica the land of criminals, from the Heads of authority, to your average person on the street.
Signs of the terrible times, oh signs of the times in this land! What a terrible way to go….may his soul rest in eternal peace while the perpetrators are hunted and finally brought to justice. Condolences to his family, friends and the entire community of Laplaine.
