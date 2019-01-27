Two powerful blasts just minutes apart ended a Roman Catholic Mass being held at the Jolo cathedral in the Southern Philippines. 20 were left dead with 111 wounded on an island said to have active Muslim militants according to an AP report.

Witnesses reported that the first blast caused church goers to flee the area in panic. The second blast caught army troops and police who were posted outside as they rushed in to respond to the incident. The timing of the second blast added to the total dead and injured.

A CNN report indicated that the town of Jolo voted against a referendum that could lead to self-administration for Muslim majority areas.

Read AP story

Read CNN story