Bomb blasts at Sunday Mass leave 20 dead in PhilippinesDominica News Online - Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at 9:38 AM
Two powerful blasts just minutes apart ended a Roman Catholic Mass being held at the Jolo cathedral in the Southern Philippines. 20 were left dead with 111 wounded on an island said to have active Muslim militants according to an AP report.
Witnesses reported that the first blast caused church goers to flee the area in panic. The second blast caught army troops and police who were posted outside as they rushed in to respond to the incident. The timing of the second blast added to the total dead and injured.
A CNN report indicated that the town of Jolo voted against a referendum that could lead to self-administration for Muslim majority areas.
1 Comment
How sad! Politics and religion have destroyed our world. It’s no different in Dominica even if we have not heard or seen churches being bombed as yet. This world is Evil and sadly enough, is religious people and corrupt politicians that are behind the evil as seen in Dominica today. But I am not surprised as it was religious leaders and politicians that crucified Jesus.