BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in boat explosion at MarigotDominica News Online - Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 5:46 PM
One man died as a result of an explosion which occurred Friday afternoon at the Fisheries Complex in Marigot, DNO has been reliably informed.
In the absence of an official police report, details of the incident are sketchy and the identity of the victim remains unknown.
DNO will bring more information as soon as it becomes available.
