BREAKING NEWS: Accident under Canefield CliffDominica News Online - Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 8:16 PM
Accident and other emergency personnel are presently on the scene of an accident under the Canefield Cliff.
The accident took place earlier on Thursday evening.
DNO understands that at least one woman and a child have been rushed to the hospital.
Information indicates the accident took place close to Ravine Cocque on the Fond Cole side of the cliff.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
DNO will monitor this developing story and will publish more information as it becomes available.
