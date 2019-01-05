BREAKING NEWS: Body fished from sea at CanefieldDominica News Online - Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at 5:10 PM
The body of a woman was fished from the sea near Canefield today. Early reports are that the body was found with her hands bound.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
dont worry !! the chief of police is ” Concerned ” so will know very soon what happen, and justice will be served !!!