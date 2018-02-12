The body was found in Pont Cassé

The body of a man was found at Pont  Cassé on Carnival Monday, according to reports reaching DNO.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is unknown at this time.

Reports indicate the body was found in a stream or river with a blue and white shirt and a brown pants.

At this time the identity of the man remains unknown but unconfirmed reports say he is from the area.

The police are presently on the scene.

Onlookers on the scene