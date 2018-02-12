BREAKING NEWS: Body found at Pont CasséDominica News Online - Monday, February 12th, 2018 at 12:12 PM
The body of a man was found at Pont Cassé on Carnival Monday, according to reports reaching DNO.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is unknown at this time.
Reports indicate the body was found in a stream or river with a blue and white shirt and a brown pants.
At this time the identity of the man remains unknown but unconfirmed reports say he is from the area.
The police are presently on the scene.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.