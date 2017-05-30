BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Fond ColeDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at 7:02 PM
The body of a man was discovered in Fond Cole on Tuesday morning.
DNO was informed that the body was discovered by a relative of the man.
DNO was also informed the police have been informed and is presently investigating the incident.
An official report on the matter will be published when it becomes available.
Just last week the body of Kervin Alleyne was discovered in his house in Fond Cole.
