BREAKING NEWS: Body found in sea off Fond ColeDominica News Online - Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 10:42 AM
A body has been found floating off the coast in the Fond Cole area early this morning . The coast guard responded and has recovered the body from the sea.
DNO will continue to monitor this story.
