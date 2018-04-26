BREAKING NEWS: Body found on beach in Castle BruceDominica News Online - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 7:11 PM
The body of a woman was found on a beach in Castle Bruce on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown but unconfirmed reports indicate that the body may have washed up on the beach.
The identity of the woman is unknown.
This story is still developing.
