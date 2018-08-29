BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Silver LakeDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 9:11 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that there was a shooting in Silver Lake earlier tonight that resulted in the death of one individual.
The information reaching DNO is that a vehicle drove up to the location of incident, a person got out and shot the victim. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove away.
Police PRO, Simon Edwards has identified the victim as Culson Charles who, he said, was on bail for murder.
This latest incident brings to four, the number of shootings that have occurred in Dominica during the month of August. Three of them were fatal.
DNO will continue to follow this developing story.
