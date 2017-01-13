BREAKING NEWS: Fire in PortsmouthDominica News Online - Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 10:28 PM
There is a massive fire now taking place in Portsmouth, according to information reaching Dominica News Online.
The blaze is at bar and restaurant called ‘Memory Lane’ next to the Mapau building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
DNO understands that the fire service is on the scene battling the blaze.
DNO is following the developing story and will publish information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.