BREAKING NEWS: Five injured in accident in St. JosephDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 10:23 PM
Five people have been injured in a motor vehicle accident which occurred earlier this evening in St. Joseph.
In formation reaching DNO indicates that a car with five passengers on board plunged into a ravine close to Gentle Rest Funeral Home in St. Joseph.
Reports are that the five – all male – were injured.
DNO has not been able to ascertain the seriousness of the injuries
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.