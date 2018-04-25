The badly damaged car at the bottom of the ravine

Five people have been injured in a motor vehicle accident which occurred earlier this evening in St. Joseph.

In formation reaching DNO indicates that  a car with five passengers on board plunged into a ravine close to Gentle Rest Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Reports are that the five – all male – were injured.

DNO has not been able to ascertain the seriousness of the injuries

 