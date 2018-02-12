BREAKING NEWS: Injuries reported in Fond Cole accidentDominica News Online - Monday, February 12th, 2018 at 10:32 AM
Several people were injured and taken to hospital in an accident which took place in Fond Cole on Carnival Monday morning.
It took place just before 9:00 am close to the Coast Guard base.
The circumstances involved in the accident are unknown but DNO understands it involved a bus and another vehicle.
The extent of injuries is also unknown at this time.
