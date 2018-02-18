BREAKING NEWS: Landslide under Canefield CliffDominica News Online - Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at 7:26 AM
A landslide under the Canefield Cliff caused a traffic back up in the area on Sunday morning.
The exact time the slide took place is unknown but one vehicle was caught up in the falling rocks.
DNO understands the driver is unhurt.
The road is presently being cleared.
