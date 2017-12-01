BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Grand Bay accidentDominica News Online - Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 1:28 PM
A man was reportedly killed in an accident in Grand Bay on Friday.
The identity of the man remains unknown at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are also unknown.
This is a developing story and DNO will publish more information as it becomes available.
3 Comments
R.I.P Murray. Touched me. You were an irie padna.
Once I ride like lightning u will eventually crash like thunder!
Another one ? I guess we are getting back to normalcy first post Maria was the DBS guy now its every body people driving fast , drinking , no respect to the rules of law ,and the roads , the police are not enforcing the law , people are parking there vichle on the side walk and the police don’t have clue to give them a ticket for parking on the side walk , that’s for pedestrians people has to risk there lives to walk in the street because the cannot use the side walk, and the police don’t give cr*p.