BREAKING NEWS: Man falls off building in Portsmouth, diesDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 12:45 PM
A man has died after he fell off a building in Lagoon, Portsmouth earlier on Tuesday, January 24.
Reports are that the man was working on the roof of the three-storey building when he fell.
Emergency crews were called but it was too late and reports indicate he was declared dead.
DNO will provide further information on this incident when it becomes available.
Rip
Occupational Health and Safety needs to be a top priority. What a horror for any family to endure. I pray God’s comfort, strength and peace.
To the family and friends of bro lewis I sympathize with u all on your loss.
To dno he is not from Bellevue he is from dubic.
oh oh, my little friend… you will surely be missed. Comfort to the family of the deceased…. I know your little grand child will miss you dearly……. Word of caution to contractors, please wear a harness at all times for buildings that are way off ground, you can save lives……
When, when will another man not fall to his death with no one held accountable? When, when will we have legislation and systems in place to hold owners of projects and the managers and professionals in the Construction sector responsible for such deaths??? Just when will a life have enough value and meaning to our legislators and regulators in government? When, when will a wife, daughter, son, brother, mother or father not loose a relative in such unnecessary and gruesome way? When will those who has been voted to do something care? When will civil servants who are employed to ensure that there are systems in place care? When will our national budget cater for adequate regulatory staff and when will fiscal incentives promote workplace safety. When will every project owner and contractor care enough? when? When? When it hits home, when it is THEIR relative – Lord I pray that they won’t feel that pain before we all care more and make occupational health and safety second nature!!
Now that you’re getting the contracts, I hope you will challenge those who gave it to you, to enact legislation to curb/address all your questions/issues.
Well said Tony. This is so important to the construction industry and the well-being of all. Legislators must take this up as a matter of urgency. The regulators (if functioning) must work closely with the Construction Sector and jointly present proposals for draft legislation to address occupational health and safety in that sector. Maybe we can obtain sample legislation in similar jurisdictions that are working and build on it. We need not re-invent the wheel.
So many things that are not necessarily hard to tackle – we simply need the will power to start. We know that there are institutional frameworks and regulations that accompany these changes together with HR and other financial costs but TRAVELER THERE ARE NO ROADS; THE ROADS ARE MADE BY WALKING.
Maybe additional staffing is necessary for the Attorney General’s Office and other resources but it does not negate the fact that they with legislators must now go into overdrive to address the myriad of legislative issues.
Safty that’s what housing should be looking for where was his herness
This is what I was thinking. We need to be safe rather than sorry. He should have a Harness!! And IF he was working for a company, this company needs to be fined and held accountable because they need to ensure the safety of their employees
Oh dear Jesus! Peace to his family. The kind of news no one wants to hear. Rest in peace sir.
May God have mercy on his soul! do we have safety regulations, a code in Dominica to make sure that workers are properly protected. that to me is just as important as gender affairs, if not more so.
I completely agree that worker safety is a top priority for any country that’s very neglected in Dominica… but I don’t see your need to put down gender affairs to prove that
Harnes should ve a must in Dominica also gard hats to many times we have contractors woeking with no type of safty. May you rest in peace. May your family get the comfort in the mist high.