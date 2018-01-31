BREAKING NEWS: Man reportedly dies in accident at JimmitDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 7:57 PM
A man was killed and another seriously injured in an accident which took place at Jimmit.
Police sources have confirmed that the man has died.
The accident took place earlier this evening and involved a motorcycle and a Suzuki Escudo.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time. So is the identity of the man.
This is a developing story. DNO will publish further information as it becomes available.
