BREAKING NEWS: Massive Fire at Silver LakeDominica News Online - Monday, December 26th, 2016 at 11:33 PM
Reports reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicate that several houses have gone up in flames in a massive fire which occurred in the community of Silver Lake on Monday evening.
According to the reports, a number of families have been left homeless as a result of the fire.
Fire officials are currently on the scene and the main road is blocked.
DNO is following this story and will bring more information as it becomes available.
Below is a video shot at the scene of the fire.
I wonder wat caused it
So sad
I’m so sorry for u guys
Alas
Some people have it rough
Sigh
Jah guide
wow ohh my god lets all pray fr them. hope there were no casualties… oh god save your people
