Reports reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicate that several houses have gone up in flames in a massive fire which occurred in the community of Silver Lake on Monday evening.

According to the reports, a number of families have been left homeless as a result of the fire.

Fire officials are currently on the scene and the main road is blocked.

DNO is following this story and will bring more information as it becomes available.

Below is a video shot at the scene of the fire.