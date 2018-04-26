BREAKING NEWS: One death reported in Castle Bruce accidentDominica News Online - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 5:25 PM
One person is dead and another seriously injured in an accident which took place on Thursday afternoon.
The police have confirmed the accident.
Reports indicate it took place around 4:25 pm.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.
The identities of those involved in the accident are unknown.
Police are investigating the matter.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Wow!! something is definitely wrong, too many accidents. We need to check the mental state of our people.