BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Reliable reports reaching DNO indicate that a private plane en route to Guadeloupe has crashed in the vicinity of the Douglas Charles Airport at Melville Hall. The Police PRO has confirmed the crash.

The plane is said to have gone down in the Melville Hall Valley west of the runway.

DNO understands that there were four people on board the craft. We have received no information regarding casualties at this time.

The police have dispatched a search party to the area.

We will continue to monitor this story.