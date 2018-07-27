BREAKING NEWS: Plane mishap at Canefield AirportDominica News Online - Friday, July 27th, 2018 at 10:06 AM
There has been an incident involving a small plane at the Canefield Airport.
The incident took place on Friday morning.
Reports are that the plane crashed while attempting to land.
No one was injured.
Unconfirmed reports say the incident could be blamed on landing gear failure.
This is a developing story and more info will be published as it becomes available.
This is the same aircraft, owned by Dean Richards and operated on behalf of Bevin Air Services, which was involved in an identical accident on 7 Feb, of this year upon landing at Canefiled. Prior to that it suffered a blow-out and main strut collapse. again upon landing at Canefield airport, in 2011. This aircraft was built in 1968. It is fifty years old and I would consider it vintage and recommend for its maintenance history to be thoroughly scrutinized.