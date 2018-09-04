An accident in Portsmouth has claimed the life of a ten-month-old child, the police have reported.

The minor died at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards said the accident took place at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, on the Michael Douglas Boulevard.

He stated that it involved a car, driven by Davianne Francis, 38, of Fond St. Jean and a truck, driven by Alson Thomas of Portsmouth.

Edwards said Francis was accompanied by Patricia Mingo, 70, Mikael Steward, 13 and Shea Dorival, ten months, all of Fond St Jean.

“According to the information, the car was traveling north to Portsmouth on the road while the truck was heading in the opposite direction,” he stated. “The driver lost control of the car, it veered off the lane and collided with the truck. The car was extensively damaged and the four occupants received varying degrees of injuries. The individuals were transported to the Reginald Armour Hospital, attended to and three were transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

He said the child succumbed at the hospital and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.