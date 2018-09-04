BREAKING NEWS: Portsmouth accident claims life of 10-month-old childDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 12:19 PM
An accident in Portsmouth has claimed the life of a ten-month-old child, the police have reported.
The minor died at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards said the accident took place at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, on the Michael Douglas Boulevard.
He stated that it involved a car, driven by Davianne Francis, 38, of Fond St. Jean and a truck, driven by Alson Thomas of Portsmouth.
Edwards said Francis was accompanied by Patricia Mingo, 70, Mikael Steward, 13 and Shea Dorival, ten months, all of Fond St Jean.
“According to the information, the car was traveling north to Portsmouth on the road while the truck was heading in the opposite direction,” he stated. “The driver lost control of the car, it veered off the lane and collided with the truck. The car was extensively damaged and the four occupants received varying degrees of injuries. The individuals were transported to the Reginald Armour Hospital, attended to and three were transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”
He said the child succumbed at the hospital and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
14 Comments
I am so sorry to hear about this it really broke my heart to see this. However I must say to all parents with toddlers and babies stop put these children in the front seat. Please I will say again stop put children in the front seat. Police force reenforcement of this is needed. Remember the seat belt rule you were trying to reinforce a couple of years ago do one so for people who have their kids in the front of a car.
yes possie direct write before you inquire or think.
what is your statement coherence with the tragedy above…. Waw!? Smh! Disgraceful!
I am asking God to protect them while in that so call hospital. Thanks to Ian Douglas and the labour Party that we have a modern and well equipped hospital on the Northern side. Hope one day their children and themselves may check in.
O please what all that have to do with this accident. Boy all u people. Hmmm
Hopefully, they were not transported to the hospital in the back of a pick-up truck with building materials. I hope they were transported in an ambulance and they were treated like precious human beings, someone’s family member etc. and not like a sack of trash just thrown about without any care in the world.
You sound like an idiot. How can they transport them at the back of a pick up truck? smh
Well did you see How the Young man who was shot in roseau was transported
Please slow down, it is better to be late for work or an appointment than to be referred to as the Late. I hope everyone is ok. Dominica is such a beautiful place with breathtaking scenery. Why would anyone want to speed through such beautiful landscape? Slow your row please.
I recognize some of the faces standing outside and they all look ok. I also recognized the driver of the car and he too looks ok. For those that went to the hospital I hope it’s nothing serious. Anyways all the best to all.
The driver is a she and she is in critical condition also pregnant
Oh wow! Thanks for the info. I really thought the driver was the man I saw next to the car. That thing seems more serious than I thought to the point that I even heard of fatality. Now I am eager to know who because as a Possie man myself I don’t know if is not my people. Lord help us and strengthen the people as they once again have to be in pain and sorrow.