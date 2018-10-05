BREAKING NEWS: Serious accident under Canefield CliffDominica News Online - Friday, October 5th, 2018 at 12:28 PM
There has been a serious accident under the Canefield Cliff, information coming into DNO has revealed.
Information is that the accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the rider of the motorcycle was killed.
The is a developing story.
3 Comments
Another young man gone,when will laws be implemented on bike riders,rest in peace.
Oh boy. Another young soul left this earth.
Being in charge of anything with an engine and wheels is not for many Dominicans. Go back to basics and get a bicycle or walk until you grow up and get big enough to not need to show off.