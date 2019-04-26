BREAKING NEWS: Traffic collision in Grand Savanne, Salisbury

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just received news of a two vehicle collision at Grand Savanne, Salisbury.
According to the information, one of the vehicles is on fire.
Reports also indicate that there was an explosion which occurred after the accident.
Word is that the road is blocked and motorists are asked to exercise caution.
We have no information at this time as to whether any one was injured.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.