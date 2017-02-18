BREAKING NEWS: Two dies in accident at AntrimDominica News Online - Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 6:55 AM
Two men are dead following an accident in the Antrim area, according to information reaching Dominica News Online.
The exact time the accident took place is unclear however information suggests it took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The exact cause is also unknown, however DNO can confirm a motorcycle was involved.
At the time of publication, the men were not yet identified.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
