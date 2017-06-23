BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Fatal accident under Canefield cliffDominica News Online - Friday, June 23rd, 2017 at 9:55 PM
Two men have died in an accident under the Canefield Cliff.
The accident took place on Friday evening close to the Lynhurst Funeral Home.
DNO understands that the accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Two riders were on the motorcycle, DNO was informed.
The circumstances of the accident are unclear at this time.
Police and other emergency personnel are still on the scene.
DNO is following this developing story.
Man this is tragic. My sympathies to their love ones.
I’ve come to realize people in this country don’t value their own, or other peoples lives.accidents happen… but you have to be extra extra careful these days and be alert to stay alive.
RIP
What is happening in Dominica. Can some1 tell me please. Theses deaths looks like blood sacrifices theses arr not normal. People od dominica needs to pray we need to come together and pray for our country. To many people are dying just like that.