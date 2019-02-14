Car flips over near portDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at 9:30 PM
Almost unbelievably another accident has occurred near the port. This is the fourth vehicular accident within the last 24 hours in Dominica. No further details at this time.
