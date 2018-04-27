Castle Bruce accident claims second victimDominica News Online - Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 8:03 AM
A man who was seriously injured in an accident in Castle Bruce has succumbed to his injuries.
The man died at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Another man was killed in the accident which took place around 4:35 pm on Thursday.
The police have promised an official report on the matter later today.
2 Comments
Father comfort these families in their time of grief and carry them as they deal with the pain of sudden death.
who wrote this “article”? But in all honesty our roads are far from safe. The pot holes are the least of our worries. No lights, no guard rails, no sidewalks, improper signage, bush growing in the road, no rumble on the road edges, no reflectors on majority of roads. Roseau itself is a mess to drive in. WHAT DO WE PAY ROAD MAINTENANCE TAX FOR!!?? I dont know what caused this driver to end up in that hole but what i do know is that our roads are not safe. Taking your time to drive is not the answer, That is just an excuse to not fix our roads and have then looking and working proper. more must be done.