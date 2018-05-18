A Cuban boeing 737 has crashed and exploded shortly after take off in Havana. The plane carried 104 passengers and 9 foreign crew. “There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was quoted as saying.

The State television has reported that it was an internal flight from Havana to the city of Hoguin.