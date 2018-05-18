Cuba plane crashes moments after takeoff over 100 deadDominica News Online - Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 4:23 PM
A Cuban boeing 737 has crashed and exploded shortly after take off in Havana. The plane carried 104 passengers and 9 foreign crew. “There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was quoted as saying.
The State television has reported that it was an internal flight from Havana to the city of Hoguin.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.