Death in CoulibistrieDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at 10:00 AM
Reports reaching DNO indicate that the body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Coulibistrie this morning.
Details are sketchy and DNO has so far not been able to obtain a report from the police on the matter. However, relatives of the man have confirmed the incident on social media.
DNO is following the story and will bring more information as it becomes available.
4 Comments
Lord have mercy on us all these days we the devil is raging.
DNO
If he relatives already know that the person is dead, is there anything stopping you from publishing the name of the person?
Wow!How do they know he took his own life ? Did he left a suicide note?
lord we need you in this country,this is too much,lord walk with us…