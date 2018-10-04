In the wake of Friday’s earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia, 350,000 residents of the Indonesian city of Palu have gone a fifth day with little food or clean drinking water.

The official death toll keeps mounting since the two-fold devastation of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and powerful follow-up tsunami, according to a CNN report.

The official death toll has been placed at 1,234 as of Tuesday. This, according to Indonesia’s national disaster agency, which includes a heart-wrenching discovery of 30 bodies who were mostly children in a church recreation hall in Sigi Biromaru south of Palu.

A BBC report has placed the death toll at nearly 1,350 a sobering figure that is still likely to climb according to Willem Rampangilei, head of Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management.

The stories behind the mounting statistics are really what brings an understanding of this truly tragic situation. The 30 bodies discovered in the church hall were a part of a larger effort to find 86 children who were attending a bible camp according to a local red cross worker, Rafiq Anshori.

The remote location where the bodies were discovered meant volunteers carried the bodies from the church by hand for over an hour before they could reach a place for the authorities to collect them. The rest of the children from the bible camp are still missing.

However, the situation for survivors is still dire as people are struggling to attain basic goods. Hundreds have no choice but to wait amongst the ruins at the last remaining gas pump while the sun blazes over-head.

The overworked attendant doing his best to manage the line while holding on to a large wad of cash that is nearly too big to grip as a result of the many customers clamoring for fuel.

The irony here is that money has become almost useless in a city where shops and even most normal services have been shut down. Not just due to the natural disaster but the looting and destruction that followed forcing destroyed storefronts to be closed and other vendor areas to be abandoned. The national police spokesman said that 49 people were arrested for theft following the disaster.

One Red Cross official described the situation as “nightmarish”.

Five days after the tsunami hit Palu bodies remain unburied on the sides of roads. A mass grave being dug in a public cemetery on outskirts of the city has been reported to be the size of a soccer field.

This in an effort to bury the mounting bodies as quickly as possible. While efforts were being made at identification, tragically not all bodies were being identified according to workers. Meaning survivors may never have official word on the fate some of their loved ones.

