Doctor’s office goes up in flamesDominica News Online - Saturday, March 5th, 2016 at 10:38 PM
Fire officials are investigating a fire which destroyed the interior of the office belonging to Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Griffin Benjamin on Saturday morning.
According to reports, firefighters responded promptly to the incident which occurred on Goodwill Road and were able to extinguish the fire.
Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the filing cabinet where the records of his patients are kept appeared to be intact.
Further reports indicate that fire officials are saying that it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
25 Comments
These people are out of control. Pretty soon they will just burn down the island. Only the rain may stop them.
I smell a RAT.
LOL, some of y’all in de wrong bizness, man. Allu playing FBI, and probably don’t even earn a hapney!
Thanks for this news item, DNO! I drove past that place this morning and didn’t even notice there was a fire over the weekend. My observation, however, is the statement in your news article which read like this:
“Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the filing cabinet where the records of his patients are kept appeared to be intact.”
Why this statement? I find it a bit odd in the news! Or, are you leading us somewhere, DNO?
If you were not simply ignorant, you would have realized that in such filing cabernets, the patients records are stored. Their diagnostics and records of prescribe medication, and how often they visit the doctor are all recorded.
I suppose there are people who are mentality ill who might be associated in high circles, who do not wish their psychiatric condition to be recorded, though patient doctor relationship must remain confidential, they may simply wish they had not visit with a psychiatrists, and decide to set fire to the building in order to get rid of their medical records.
It is either that, or someone has sent a message to Griffin; why else would one wish to burn a medical clinic, or office?
It is even more odd that you are opting on the side of arson, and even supposing people in high circles my be involved. Seems you know something…….Mr Telemaque! Seems you know that these high flyers were after the doctor’s records but the fire failed them! So now I think I know why DNO included that line in the report.
Good response to mr. know it all
weh dominicans alyou can run alyou fingers and make stupid comments eh weh. you all dont know the nature of the fire but alyou already crying arson and making accusations about wanting to get rid of files. do you know about any electrical appliances etc that might have been plugged or forgotten to turn off?some of you did not even know where dr benjamins office was located but you want to come on here and play like you care.everything is politics.i carelessly left my iron on for a whole day they other day,thank God my home was intact when i got back.we cant just recklessly lay blame on things or people that we know nothin about.too much speculations.let the fire officials do their investigations and let the people involved know what they find. Alyou too fast and it really has nothing to do with alyou big mouth and small brain! as the saying goes “if you did not see it with your own eyes or hear it with your own ears don’t invent it with your small mind and share it with your big…
This is sad. At least his files may be intact.
Would it be faulty wiring or deliberately set?
hmmm
Omg
they start already…smh
since the 2010 Christmas fire a trend has started
D N O i have a complain to make and that is you don’t keep my contribution on your site you keep deleting them .now this is what i have to say about fires in D A an example has been set…….the fire booming of the Emanuel’s in goodwill 2010 is why all these fires a happing in Dominica.
ARSON!!!
Madness!
hide in the dark for when commeth the light all shall see it’s glory
Dominica’s professionals need to step up the plate to ensure that the appearance of their place of business looks outstanding. Especially a facility where medical services is provided. This building look like a single family home and not a place of business. Why rent a building from a person to provide medical service which that outside appearance. Bad choice. Looks like there is a need for young professionals business entrepreneurs when it comes to finding well prepped building in Rousseau for business. Another great opportunity for the private sector to invest in real estate.
The alternative is to construct a new building for medical services. Can he afford it? Can he find a suitable lot to build on?
This area must be convenient for all.
Facts, I told you to shut up already, you need to take my advise!
What do you care if he has enough money to build a new building. first of all you do not even know if he is renting or not! I am going to tell you right now get of his back, because as close as I am to Lennox Linton, he is as close to me too.
Note; his father the late Elford Benjamin mother, his grandmother is the biological aunt of yours Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque she was born a Telemaque, and died a Telemaque, so watch it now!
That boy father died and left more farm land than your eyes has ever seen, I am sure he has enough which he can cell to rise enough money to do what is necessary.
Mind your business, we found out how you got your house in Canada; we here you divorce your husband, bought him out and throw him in the streets of Toronto in the cold.
You should have never said anything about Griffin business, otherwise you would not get punished by me!
only because you in a position to say those words they came from your mouth . all in all it was a office they could afford and so be it .
The office is not being rented – it is owned by the occupants,
They are doing the exact same thing like they did GOn Emanuel. Trying to get rid of evidence of the young girls who went for counseling. RISE UP DOMINICANS….
Hmmmmmmmmmnnn!!!! Brings back memories of the attempted murder of GON Emmanuel..,and the failed attempts made by some wicked,evil and satanic souls to convince right thinking Dominicans that he himself was the culprit…
Another Emmanuel fire