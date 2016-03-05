Fire officials are investigating a fire which destroyed the interior of the office belonging to Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Griffin Benjamin on Saturday morning.

According to reports, firefighters responded promptly to the incident which occurred on Goodwill Road and were able to extinguish the fire.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the filing cabinet where the records of his patients are kept appeared to be intact.

Further reports indicate that fire officials are saying that it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.