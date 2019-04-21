Dominica police silent on search and rescue operation

Dominica News Online (DNO), despite several attempts, has been unable to get details from the police regarding a search and rescue operation which the Marine Unit said it was conducting in the waters off the north east coast of Dominica on Saturday.

Information received from the Police PRO on Saturday night confirmed the operation. He said they were being assisted by the French authorities who provided a helicopter.

Information has surfaced which alleges that the boat may have sunk between Dominica and Guadeloupe with some Haitians on board but the police have not confirmed that.

Dominica News Online (DNO) contacted parliamentary representative for the Wesley Constituency, Ezekiel Bazil who told us, at about 1:00 pm on Sunday, that the search was continuing for a boat powered by outboard engines which had gone out to sea from the Woodford Hill area during the latter part of Saturday April 20, 2019.

“To date, we have not heard from the individuals who were the occupants of the vessel,” Bazil explained. “Some of the local fishermen have gone out and they have not had any communication from the captain and the other occupants.”

He could not provide details regarding the number of persons who were on board the vessel, nor could he confirm the purpose or destination of the trip.

“What I can say is that there appears to be some villagers and maybe a few non-nationals, who seem to have gone out and we have not had any word from them as yet,” Bazil stated.

He added, “My understanding is that there is a search going on. The villagers, including myself, we heard some choppers in the area late hours of last night and some local persons had done a quick search for them and it’s very likely that they would be continuing to see if they can locate the individuals…. today.”

There have been reports that the captain of the missing vessel has since been found. However, DNO has not been able to independently verify that and our attempts to get confirmation from the police have not been successful.

Bazil has called on the people of his constituency and the rest of Dominica to keep the occupants of the missing boat in their prayers.

“We wish them all the best. We are hoping that any other fisher folk that may be out in the area may pay some attention and look out for these individuals,” he stated. “During this Easter period we ask all Dominicans to keep the families of these individuals – the occupants of the boat – and the villagers of Woodford Hill in their prayers.”

DNO is following this story with a view to bring you verified information.