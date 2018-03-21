Dominica-registered dredger capsizes off Malaysia; one dead, 14 missingDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 11:23 AM
A Chinese-owned dredger which is registered to Dominica has capsized off Malaysia, international news agency Reuters is reporting.
The agency reports that one person is dead and 14 are reported missing after the sinking of the JBB Rong Chang 8.
Quoting the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Reuters said the incident took place off Malaysia’s southern state of Johor on Wednesday.
The report stated that three Chinese crew members were rescued safely.
Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with two patrol boats deployed, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.
Reuters stated that the Chinese-owned, Dominican-registered dredger was carrying one Malaysian, an Indonesian and 16 Chinese crew members.
The JBB Rong Chang 8 carries the Dominican flag and has a gross tonnage of 6,200, according to marinetraffic.com.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Here we go again, making international BAD news. We are still suffering from the consequences of Maria, which was followed by allegations of wide spread corruption. Presently, a case of an alleged smuggling of parrots. The ink has not even dried on the paper reporting the parrot’s news, hegass, we are told of a fatal capsized flagged Dominican dredger, we know absolutely nothing about, is attracting the world’s attention.
The registration country of ships is, in all practicality, irrelevant.
True if you have absolutely no pride in your country or no sense of integrity.