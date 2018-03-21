A Chinese-owned dredger which is registered to Dominica has capsized off Malaysia, international news agency Reuters is reporting.

The agency reports that one person is dead and 14 are reported missing after the sinking of the JBB Rong Chang 8.

Quoting the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Reuters said the incident took place off Malaysia’s southern state of Johor on Wednesday.

The report stated that three Chinese crew members were rescued safely.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with two patrol boats deployed, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

Reuters stated that the Chinese-owned, Dominican-registered dredger was carrying one Malaysian, an Indonesian and 16 Chinese crew members.

The JBB Rong Chang 8 carries the Dominican flag and has a gross tonnage of 6,200, according to marinetraffic.com.