UPDATE: Dr. Sam Christian being flown to Martinique following vehicular accidentDominica News Online - Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at 9:32 PM
According to the latest information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), arrangements have been made to fly United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere Constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, to Martinique today.
Dr. Christian was admitted to hospital as a result of injuries which he suffered during a vehicular accident that occurred at Pointe Michel on Saturday.
UWP Deputy Leader, Joshua Francis, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday evening, described the accident, as “strange” and said the injured Dr. Christian had been admitted to the Alford Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital.
This morning, in an updated Facebook message, Francis stated, “Arrangements have been made to get Dr. Sam out of PMH-ICU and flown to Martinique today! We must keep praying without ceasing.”
DNO spoke to another source who informed us that arrangements are being made by the Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, to bring an air ambulance from Martinique to airlift Dr. Christian to the hospital in that country where it is expected that he will undergo surgery for an injury to the pelvic area which he received during the accident.
We were told that doctors in the the Intensive Care Unit at the PMH have been working on Dr. Christian and that at the time, he was able to to speak, although he was very drowsy. We were also told that progress was being in efforts to get him in the proper condition to be able to travel to Martinique.
DNO also learned that there was a contingent of UWP members at the PMH, including political leader Lennox Linton and deputy leader, Joshua Francis.
Details are still unclear but DNO understands that the accident occurred when Dr. Christian was reversing a vehicle at a friends’ house in Pointe Michel and that he ended up getting pinned when he tried to exit or to enter the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the Christian family has released the following statement on the incident.
In this moment of grave concern over the life of Dr Sam Christian, his mother Mrs. Alberta Christian, the Christian family and friends wish to thank the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton, Sam’s attorney Joshua Francis, Cecil Joseph, Adenauer “Washway” Douglas, Matt Peltier, Alicia & Trudy Christian, Pearls Christian, Dr Hazel Shillingford-Ricketts, Dr Dale Dangleben, Dr Irving Pascal, the attending physicians and staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital, alongside ordinary citizens at home and abroad who have rallied with humanitarian fervor in this moment. Dr. Sam Christian did his best for Dominica when he could. He will continue to do his best to unite and prosper our nation by God’s grace.
We pray that his life be saved.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.