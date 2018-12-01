According to the latest information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), arrangements have been made to fly United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere Constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, to Martinique today.

Dr. Christian was admitted to hospital as a result of injuries which he suffered during a vehicular accident that occurred at Pointe Michel on Saturday.

UWP Deputy Leader, Joshua Francis, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday evening, described the accident, as “strange” and said the injured Dr. Christian had been admitted to the Alford Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

This morning, in an updated Facebook message, Francis stated, “Arrangements have been made to get Dr. Sam out of PMH-ICU and flown to Martinique today! We must keep praying without ceasing.”

DNO spoke to another source who informed us that arrangements are being made by the Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, to bring an air ambulance from Martinique to airlift Dr. Christian to the hospital in that country where it is expected that he will undergo surgery for an injury to the pelvic area which he received during the accident.

We were told that doctors in the the Intensive Care Unit at the PMH have been working on Dr. Christian and that at the time, he was able to to speak, although he was very drowsy. We were also told that progress was being in efforts to get him in the proper condition to be able to travel to Martinique.

DNO also learned that there was a contingent of UWP members at the PMH, including political leader Lennox Linton and deputy leader, Joshua Francis.

Details are still unclear but DNO understands that the accident occurred when Dr. Christian was reversing a vehicle at a friends’ house in Pointe Michel and that he ended up getting pinned when he tried to exit or to enter the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Christian family has released the following statement on the incident.