Dr. Sam Christian hospitalized following vehicular accidentDominica News Online - Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at 9:32 PM
United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere Constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, has been admitted to hospital as a result of injuries which he suffered during a vehicular accident today, Saturday Dec 2nd.
UWP Deputy Leader, Joshua Francis, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday evening, described the accident which occurred in Pointe Michel, as “strange” and said the injured Dr. Christian had been admitted on the Alford Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital.
“Please remember him in your prayers as we wish him a speedy recovery,” Francis stated.
DNO understands that Dr. Christian may have sustained injuries to his left hip and groin.
