Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islandsDominica News Online - Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 11:37 AM
An earthquake shook Dominica, Guadeloupe and Antigua & Barbuda on Monday morning.
Preliminary information from the UWI Seismic centre automatic detection system shows that the earthquake occurred at a magnitude of 4.2 at about 10:42a.m.
Reports stated also that, it was located 11 km NE of Roseau at a depth of 5km.
Its depth was 10 kilometres and located 48km SSW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 65 km NW of Roseau, Dominica and 143 km S of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
considering the lunar event which took place in the earlier hours, this was expected