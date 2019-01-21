An earthquake shook Dominica, Guadeloupe and Antigua & Barbuda on Monday morning.

Preliminary information from the UWI Seismic centre automatic detection system shows that the earthquake occurred at a magnitude of 4.2 at about 10:42a.m.

Reports stated also that, it was located 11 km NE of Roseau at a depth of 5km.

Its depth was 10 kilometres and located 48km SSW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 65 km NW of Roseau, Dominica and 143 km S of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.