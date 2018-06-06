This white pick up truck was involved in the accident

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that a a motor vehicle accident at Bath Estate on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a minor.

Reports indicate that the child was struck by a pickup truck on the Bath Estate main road.  Vehicular traffic on that section of the road had to be diverted for sometime.

DNO will follow this story and try to bring you an official report on the accident.