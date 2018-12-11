Fatal accident in MarigotDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 at 9:26 PM
A fatal accident occurred in Marigot on Tuesday afternoon in which a cement truck collided with a Honda HR-V SUV.
Reports are that one of the occupants of the vehicle, a female, has died as a result of the accident and three other people on board were seriously injured.
More information will be provided as soon it becomes available.
Another accident also occurred at One Mile in Portsmouth today where a bus slammed into a tree. No serious injuries have been reported.
1 Comment
Not infront of the holidays. RIP. slow down .This accident in one mile that have to be speed . I hope he realize the tree did not feel and every time he pass that mango tree he should say thanks for stopping me.lol