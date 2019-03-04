A deadly vehicular accident occurred in Pont Casse at 11pm on Sunday 3rd March, according to a police report. There was one fatality: Mason Bernard Laurent age 61 of Belles.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 22 year-old Kurvel Luke also of Belles who was accompanied by 21 year old Elijah Laurent of Pont Casse.

In the statement the police indicated that the vehicle lost control when approaching the round about at Pont Casse and subsequently plunged into the river.

The driver suffered injuries to his mouth and Elijah Laurent was injured on his right side, right arm and right side of his face while Mason Laurent sustained multiple injuries.

All three were transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where Mason succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.