A road traffic collision, which occurred in Coulibstrie on Saturday, has resulted in the death of a male resident of that village.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Simon Edwards, reported that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating the collision which resulted in the death of 57 year-old Ranny Joseph. He said the accident occurred at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 18, 2018.

Edwards said Joseph succumbed as a result of injuries he sustained after he was struck by a Yamaha motorcycle which was being ridden by 27 year-old Reynolds Blanc, also of Coulisbistrie.

According to Edwards, Joseph sustained a massive puncture wound to the right side of his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner and was subsequently transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.

The rider, Reynolds Blanc, sustained injuries to his chest and was taken at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Edwards said police investigations into the matter are ongoing.