Fire Services identifies culprit of Silver Lake blaze
Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 6:43 AM
An electrical short circuit is the cause of a massive blaze in Silver Lake on Boxing Day which left about 60 people homeless Deputy Fire Chief Farley Riviere has said.
He said the Fire and Ambulance Services has concluded its investigation into the fire and its cause has been determined based on facts and evidence.
“Based on the facts, the evidence that we got, the fire actually started through an electrical short circuit,” Riviere said.
He stated that the fusing of wires pointed to a short circuit as the culprit behind the blaze.
Furthermore, he pointed out that information received from the people living in the building indicated where the electrical outlet was and “that was after we found the wires and everything that looked like it was the evidence of exactly where the fire started.”
Riviere stated that the investigation was concluded shortly after it began because the point of origin of the fire was swiftly identified.
“We did our investigation very quickly because it was reported as to where the area of origin for the fire … and since we had that we concluded the investigation very shortly after that because we were able to a reach a point which we call point of origin that showed us exactly where the fire started and the evidence of what may have happened there,” he explained.
Riviere said he himself showed the police what may have happened.
“And we had pictures taken of the wires that were burnt and of course fused together, that is the evidence we are talking about that indicates that there could have been a short circuit in the area,” he said.
The site of the fire was cleaned up hours after the fire, prompting concerns in some that such action may compromise investigations into its cause.
29 Comments
Lolololololololol, smh, smh smh. I feel f Dominica.
They (UWPites) have so much things to say right now; They got so much things to say. As for d Matt, sometimes one wonders if he is for real! But you can’t blame one who sings for his supper.
Go ahead Mr.Fire Chief and concort stories,there will be day when all of you mercenaries will want to talk the truth but will have no tongue to talk.
What a country! Total waste.
My cousin house burnt in New York over 9months ago.
She thinks that it was a faulty Rice Cooker. Up till today the fire Marshall office can’t
Give an official report. DA can you please send some of these brilliant investigators up there?
Uwp people always making themselves look stupid with their crazy conspiracies…
So who is responsible for a short circuit?
Lmao this is too hilarious. Well done boys. D.A at its best once again
Is that not the same place they call fly city where the police had a raid earlier this year and found drugs and ammunition and high powered firearms in a public toilet and the woman in charge of the development committee arrested? Why the rush to remove everything the same day of the fire? Is two wires they found burned and say is a short circuit that cause that fire? I don’t know, but I know that a leopard does not change its spots. Don’t put the same people back there in that same mess. Small children should not grow up in an environment like that please. Sorry to be suspicious and worried but the the way this is being handled leaves me troubled.
@ Mother, if you consider yourself as a true and concerned resposible mother and if you are concerned about the children you would see the need for the rush! Damn hyprocrite.
Well well well, someone told you. I understand that asking is part of investigating but what if everyone in that particular home had died in the fire, would your team be able to determine the cause by themselves? Just asking.
What do you expect who is he and who place him t here, one of them again. Square pegs in wrong hole..
You investigated the caused of the fire but to follow protocol did you investigated if anyone had insurance or not. Did you even call in someone from the electrical department to verify your theory. It is so predictable that a speech like this was coming
We need professional,independent men/women to head ALL our institutions on island…Unfortunately ALL our institutions (no exception) are headed by puppets and stooges who help evil men to flourish in their wickedness!!
@ % What is preventing you from sending your application and resume to head one( if no all) the institution?(s). If you can’t, does that mean you are a puppet or stooge? You can’t do better but always there to criticized when your belly full.
Next conspiracy theory, come on UWP we know you can do it
hmmmm all fire is not caused by electricals
A culprit is a person , not a thing or cause. So these officials are tying there own hands in this fire.
ADMIN: (from Cambridge Dictionary) Culprit: a fact or situation that is the reason for something bad happening:
Children in this country are getting much too fat, and sugar and sweets are the main culprits.
lol but,they began clearing up all the debris at once. how did u investigate the bare ground three days after? lol dominica sweet
???????????????????????????????????????????????
U all need to come to the state and work cause I never see an investigation that was carried out so fast smh hear say
Investigation? How you investigated when the debris was cleared in a day or so…sounds more like a he say she say…but anyway… All the best to the victims
This is utter nonsense and fabrication to cover up what really happened.
The Fire Service has just lost the confidence I had in them.
Where in the constitution a P.M can call the Deputy Chief directly and dictate to him as to how to go about with a fire investigation? No Law no Constitution will stop him eh!
So much madness going on in the Land.
I do not believe this results as far as I can spit against a hurricane.
I feel for the people of this country…
Why is the Fire Service putting its reputation on the line for this Government? There were people in Silver Lake who admitted to leaving candles unattended ! I guess it must be an electrical candle!
So people said it was Bousizie .
How did the Fire Service figure this out so fast even after all the evidence was bulldozed so quickly.
Someone is going to pay for that .
Me myself i not going there at all again to out no fire.Let them with their expert supporters out it.These people too ignorant papa.
That’s cow dropping!
Oh really Deputy Fire Chief Farley Riviere?
WOW!
I am speechless indeed.
Continue to fool the people.
Pure crap.
What are you all trying to cover up?