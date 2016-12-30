An electrical short circuit is the cause of a massive blaze in Silver Lake on Boxing Day which left about 60 people homeless Deputy Fire Chief Farley Riviere has said.

He said the Fire and Ambulance Services has concluded its investigation into the fire and its cause has been determined based on facts and evidence.

“Based on the facts, the evidence that we got, the fire actually started through an electrical short circuit,” Riviere said.

He stated that the fusing of wires pointed to a short circuit as the culprit behind the blaze.

Furthermore, he pointed out that information received from the people living in the building indicated where the electrical outlet was and “that was after we found the wires and everything that looked like it was the evidence of exactly where the fire started.”

Riviere stated that the investigation was concluded shortly after it began because the point of origin of the fire was swiftly identified.

“We did our investigation very quickly because it was reported as to where the area of origin for the fire … and since we had that we concluded the investigation very shortly after that because we were able to a reach a point which we call point of origin that showed us exactly where the fire started and the evidence of what may have happened there,” he explained.

Riviere said he himself showed the police what may have happened.

“And we had pictures taken of the wires that were burnt and of course fused together, that is the evidence we are talking about that indicates that there could have been a short circuit in the area,” he said.

The site of the fire was cleaned up hours after the fire, prompting concerns in some that such action may compromise investigations into its cause.