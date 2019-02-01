Former national athlete Curtley Bynoe laid to restDominica News Online - Friday, February 1st, 2019 at 12:31 PM
Members of the athletics community in Dominica and the wider Dominican society gathered at the Roseau Cathedral Chapel to bid farewell to Curtley Anthony Bynoe, a former national athlete and coach in Dominica.
Bynoe, known for his shot put and discuss prowess, was found dead in his Maryland apartment on December 26, 2018 he was aged 52.
Fr. Nigel Karam was the main celebrant at the funeral assisted by Fr. Charles Martin.
Bynoe’s body was laid to rest at the Roseau Catholic Cemetery on January 31, 2019.
